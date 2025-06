Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department says the United States is confident that the Seoul-Washington alliance will continue to thrive under the leadership of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce made the statement Tuesday during a regular press briefing, when asked about the U.S. position on Lee’s foreign policy.Congratulating Lee on his election, the spokesperson also confirmed that Lee and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke over the phone Friday.The presidential office in Seoul said that during their 20-minute call, the two presidents agreed to make efforts to reach a mutually satisfactory agreement on tariffs as soon as possible.Lee and Trump are expected to meet in person for the first time during the Group of Seven summit, which will take place from Sunday to Tuesday next week in Canada.