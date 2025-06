Photo : KBS News

South Korea has wrapped up its qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup with a big win at its final Asian qualifier.Team Korea, led by head coach Hong Myung-bo, defeated Kuwait 4-0 on Tuesday in the tenth and final Group B match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.South Korea, which secured its spot in the tournament on Friday last week with a 2-0 victory against Iraq, finished first in Group B in the third round of the Asian qualifiers with six wins and four draws.Including the second round, the national team recorded a total of ten wins and five draws, marking its first undefeated run through the Asian qualifiers in 16 years, since the South Africa World Cup.This will be South Korea’s eleventh consecutive appearance at the World Cup, starting with the tournament in Mexico in 1986.