Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added more than 200-thousand jobs in May, the largest gain in 13 months.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 29-point-16 million last month, up 245-thousand from the same month last year.Job growth exceeded 200-thousand for the first time since April last year, when the nation added 261-thousand jobs.But jobs in the construction industry declined for the 13th consecutive month, with 106-thousand jobs lost in May.The manufacturing industry shed 67-thousand jobs.The employment rate for those in the 15 to 64 age range stood at 70-point-five percent last month, a zero-point-five percentage point increase from a year earlier, while the rate for those aged 15 to 29 slipped by zero-point-seven percentage point to 46-point-two percent.The jobless rate dropped by zero-point-two percentage point on-year to two-point-eight percent.