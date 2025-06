Photo : YONHAP News

BTS members Jung Kook and Jimin have been discharged from the military.The two singers, who enlisted in December 2023, greeted fans Wednesday at a sports facility near their unit in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, at an event marking their discharge the same day.Hundreds of fans gathered in the area to welcome the pair.Their discharge comes a day after their bandmates RM and V completed their military service.Six of the group’s seven members have now completed their service, while SUGA, who is fulfilling his duty as a social service agent, is set to be discharged a week from Saturday.BTS plans to celebrate the 12th anniversary of its debut with a large-scale festival on Friday and Saturday at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.