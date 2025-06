Photo : YONHAP News

A Russian logistics industry official has estimated that trade between North Korea and Russia reached a record 34 million dollars last year.According to the Russian state-run Sputnik news agency, Evgeniy Nikiforov, chairman of the International Logistics Committee under the Russian Association of Exporters and Importers, presented the estimate during an interview held on the sidelines of a forum in Moscow.The chairman reportedly said trade and economic relations between Russia and North Korea have improved over the past three years.The association, headquartered in Moscow, represents Russia’s logistics industry.Nikiforov reportedly said increased exports of Russian food products such as flour, soybeans, oil and grain, as well as hydrocarbon products, have driven the growth in trade between the two countries.He was also quoted as saying Russian entrepreneurs are preparing to increase imports from North Korea.