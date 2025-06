Photo : KBS News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) has surpassed the two-thousand-900 point for the first time in three years and five months.The KOSPI hit two-thousand-903-point-20 as of 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, up 31-point-35 points or one-point-09 percent from the previous session.The index fell to around two-thousand-885 at 10:30 a.m.It was the first time the KOSPI exceeded 29-hundred since January 18, 2022, when it reached two-thousand-902-point-79.The benchmark index is rising for the sixth straight session, beginning with a zero-point-05 percent rise on June 2, a day before the presidential election.Since the launch of the Lee Jae-myung administration the KOSPI has maintained an upward trend, soaring more than six percent through Tuesday and gaining over one percent Wednesday morning.