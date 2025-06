Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s major umbrella labor unions are demanding a 14-point-seven percent increase in the minimum wage for next year.The Federation of Korean Trade Unions, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and civic groups presented the demand on Wednesday during a press conference in front of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul.The labor groups want a 2026 minimum wage of eleven-thousand-500 won, or about eight dollars and 40 cents, which would amount to a monthly salary of around two-point-four million won for someone working 209 hours per month.This is the first demand from labor groups as minimum wage discussions are underway at the Minimum Wage Commission, with representation from labor, management and the public sector.Management has yet to announce its proposal, but is expected to demand a freeze or a slight increase.This year’s minimum wage is ten-thousand-30 won, one-point-seven percent higher than the 2024 figure.