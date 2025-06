Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean pilots are safe after escaping a burning KF-16 fighter jet during an air drill in the U.S. state of Alaska.According to South Korea’s Air Force on Wednesday, the accident occurred during takeoff at the Eielson Air Base around 9 a.m. Korea Standard Time while the pilots were taking part in the Red Flag Alaska drills.The Air Force said the pilots ejected from the double-seat fighter and were on their way to a nearby hospital.The extent of the damage to the fighter is not yet known.The South Korean military is working with the U.S. side to determine the cause of the accident and assess the damage.Red Flag Alaska is a multinational air combat exercise sponsored by the U.S. Pacific Air Forces.