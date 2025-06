Photo : YONHAP News

A high-ranking European Union(EU) official has said President Lee Jae-myung and European Commission(EC) President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to have their first bilateral communication in the near future.Maria Martin-Prat, Deputy Director-General for Trade at the EC, mentioned the potential meeting on Tuesday during a keynote speech at the South Korea-EU Networking Day in Brussels.There is speculation that Lee may meet with the EC president during the Group of Seven(G7) summit, which will take place in Canada from Sunday to Tuesday next week, as Lee was invited to the gathering.While the EU is not a G7 member, it has traditionally taken part in G7 meetings.On June 4, when Lee’s election victory was confirmed, the EC president extended her congratulations in a social media post and said the upcoming EU-South Korea summit will be an important opportunity to further strengthen bilateral ties.