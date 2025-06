Photo : YONHAP News

The government is reconsidering its restrictions on air travel with power banks, three months after tightening the rules in response to a fire that broke out on an Air Busan flight in January.The transport ministry said Wednesday that it is preparing alternative measures to enhance safety for lithium-ion supplementary batteries and electronic cigarettes.The existing regulations, introduced in March, require airline passengers to carry these types of batteries in plastic bags or to attach insulation tape, but they have come under review as people are questioning their effectiveness in preventing fires.Some have also raised concerns about the cost and environmental impact of the plastic bags.The ministry plans to consult with the aviation industry and experts before announcing new measures in late June.