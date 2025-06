Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung visited the Korea Exchange on Wednesday for a field inspection and a discussion with working-level officials on ways to vitalize the local stock market.Talks at the stock exchange also focused on the need to eradicate unfair trading practices.One of Lee’s key campaign pledges was to optimize conditions so the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index can reach the five-thousand mark.The president had promised efforts to enhance market transparency and restore investor confidence, such as stern responses to stock manipulation and other unfair trading practices.During his previous visit in November last year as head of the Democratic Party when it was the main opposition party, Lee called for changes to the Commercial Act to require boards of directors to prioritize the interests of shareholders alongside those of the company.