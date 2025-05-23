Early Monsoon Rain to Hit Jeju Island on Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The year’s monsoon rain is forecast to begin on the southernmost island of Jeju on Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, the rain, triggered by a stationary front, is expected to start in the early hours of Thursday.The monsoon season on Jeju is projected to begin about a week early, compared with the yearly average of June 19 for the years from 1991 to 2020.While Jeju Island can expect about 80 millimeters of rain through Friday, up to 40 millimeters are in the forecast for the southwestern city of Gwangju and nearby South Jeolla Province, as well as for the southeastern city of Busan and coastal areas of South Gyeongsang Province.The precipitation is forecast to affect most parts of the country, including the capital region and Gangwon Province, by Saturday, before subsiding at night.Outside Jeju, however, the rain probably will not be classified as monsoon rain as it is not expected to be affected by a stationary front.