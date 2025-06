Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has instructed the Korea Exchange to strengthen its market surveillance system and expand staffing to accelerate investigations into unfair stock trading.According to Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, Lee emphasized during his visit to the Korea Exchange on Wednesday the importance of restoring trust through fair and transparent market practices.The spokesperson said Lee noted that the KOSPI’s five-point-81 percent gain since his inauguration reflects market expectations for the new administration and pledged to pursue reforms aimed at revitalizing the capital market.Kang said the government plans to introduce a “one-strike-out” policy for stock manipulation and impose heavy fines to recover illicit gains.Lee also encouraged participants to share ideas freely and expressed hopes of helping the KOSPI reach 5-thousand points, a target he pledged during his presidential campaign.