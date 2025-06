Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has defended its three special prosecutor bills as the first step toward realizing justice.Jeon Hyun-hee, a member of the party’s Supreme Council, made the remark Wednesday, stressing the need for accountability in the three cases.The bills authorize investigations of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law move; allegations of stock manipulation and bribery involving his wife, Kim Keon-hee; and the handling of a Marine’s death during a 2023 search operation.Jeon also stressed the need to shed light on the rushed relocation of the presidential office to Yongsan under the previous government and the resulting waste of taxpayers’ money, adding that a damages suit must be filed.Meanwhile, shortly after the Cabinet approved the three special prosecutor bills on Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik asked President Lee Jae-myung to nominate independent counsels to handle the investigations.