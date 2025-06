Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says more than 11-thousand nominations were submitted on the first day of a new public recommendation system for senior government appointments.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Wednesday that a total of 11-thousand-324 nominations were received on day one.The initiative, launched Tuesday, allows citizens to suggest candidates for high-level positions such as minister and vice minister.Kang said the greatest number of nominations were for a new justice minister, health minister and prosecutor general, reflecting strong public interest in prosecutorial reform and welfare policy.Submissions will be accepted online or via email through June 16.