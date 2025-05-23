PPP to Stage Sit-Ins, Take Legal Steps to Protest Delayed Trials for President

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party says it will take legal steps, launch relay sit-ins and collect signatures to protest a delay in President Lee Jae-myung’s retrial in an election law violation case and in Lee’s corruption trial related to a series of land development scandals.The party’s floor leader, Kweon Seong-dong, disclosed the plan on Wednesday during a general meeting of lawmakers held in front of the Seoul High Court, which had decided earlier on Monday to postpone Lee’s retrial in an election law violation case.Kweon said the People Power Party will fight to the end to revive a country where every person is equal before the law.The PPP floor leader said an exception cannot be made even if that person is the president, adding that South Korea has become a country in which a single person, Lee Jae-myung, can escape justice.The party’s interim chief, Kim Yong-tae, said the moment power rises above the law, the nation will face a dictatorship.