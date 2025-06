Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose past the psychological threshold of 29-hundred for the first time in some three years and five months on rosy expectations for the Lee Jae-myung administration's new economic policies.The index gained 35-point-19 points, or one-point-23 percent, Wednesday to close at two-thousand-907-point-04.This is the highest level reached in about three years and five months since January of 2022, gaining for a sixth straight trading session.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 15-point-09 points, or one-point-96 percent, to close at 786-point-29.