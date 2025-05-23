Military Suspends Loudspeaker Propaganda Broadcasts Targeting N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Under the liberal Lee Jae-myung administration, the South Korean military has suspended its propaganda broadcasts targeting North Korea.According to an unnamed military official on Wednesday, the loudspeaker broadcasts near the inter-Korean border have stopped on orders from higher-ups.During his election campaign, President Lee promised to halt the propaganda activity to ease tensions between the two Koreas.In another apparent conciliatory gesture, Seoul’s unification ministry on Monday asked civic groups to stop launching anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets north of the border.South Korea had discontinued its loudspeaker broadcasts in 2018, but restarted them last June under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in response to the North’s repeated trash balloon launches toward the South.Seoul’s military is believed to have left the door open to the potential resumption of the broadcasts, depending on whether the North continues its propaganda broadcasts targeting the South.