Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Military Suspends Loudspeaker Propaganda Broadcasts Targeting N. Korea

Written: 2025-06-11 17:00:54Updated: 2025-06-11 18:22:21

Military Suspends Loudspeaker Propaganda Broadcasts Targeting N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Under the liberal Lee Jae-myung administration, the South Korean military has suspended its propaganda broadcasts targeting North Korea.

According to an unnamed military official on Wednesday, the loudspeaker broadcasts near the inter-Korean border have stopped on orders from higher-ups.

During his election campaign, President Lee promised to halt the propaganda activity to ease tensions between the two Koreas.

In another apparent conciliatory gesture, Seoul’s unification ministry on Monday asked civic groups to stop launching anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets north of the border.

South Korea had discontinued its loudspeaker broadcasts in 2018, but restarted them last June under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in response to the North’s repeated trash balloon launches toward the South.

Seoul’s military is believed to have left the door open to the potential resumption of the broadcasts, depending on whether the North continues its propaganda broadcasts targeting the South.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >