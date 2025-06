Photo : Korea Institute of Fusion Energy

The Korea Institute of Fusion Energy has signed an agreement with France’s Institute for Magnetic Fusion Research to jointly develop plasma operation technologies for future nuclear fusion reactors.The two government-backed research institutes held a signing ceremony at the Daejeon Convention Center on Wednesday.The collaboration will focus on plasma operation in tungsten-lined environments, with tungsten being a key material for reactor walls due to its high heat resistance.Korea’s KSTAR and France’s WEST experimental fusion devices will both be used for experiments and data analysis to enhance research efficiency.Over the next three years, the two sides will study long-duration plasma operations, edge plasma behavior, and advanced heating techniques using electromagnetic waves.Korea Institute of Fusion Energy President Oh Young-kook said the project aims to secure core technologies that will help bring fusion energy closer to fruition.