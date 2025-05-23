KOSPI Climbs to Over 3-Year High Amid Foreign Investor Rally, Eased Tariff Uncertainties

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) broke past the two-thousand-900-point threshold for the first time in over three years Wednesday, marking its sixth consecutive day of gains amid strong foreign investment and positive developments in global trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.The KOSPI gained 35-point-19 points, or one-point-23 percent, to close at two-thousand-907-point-04, the highest since January 2022.The index broke the 29-hundred point mark as investor optimism grew thanks to progress in the U.S.-China trade talks, strong foreign buying of major stocks, and expectations of pro-market policies from the Lee Jae-myung administration who has pledged to usher in a five-thousand-point era.Samsung Electronics rose one-point-18 percent, SK hynix shot up four-point-12 percent, Hyundai Motor jumped two-point-03 percent and their auto-parts making affiliate Hyundai Mobis gained four-point-91 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 15-point-09 points, or one-point-96 percent, to close at 786-point-29.