Photo : YONHAP News

Blackpink’s Rosé has tied the record for the longest-charting K-pop song on the Billboard Hot 100 with her solo hit “APT.”The track ranked No. 24 on the latest chart, released June 10, marking its 33rd consecutive week on the U.S. singles chart.This matches the record previously set by BTS member Jimin with his solo track “Who.”Since debuting on the chart in October, “APT.” has continued to set records for a K-pop female soloist.Rosé’s debut solo album, “Rosie,” which features the song, ranked No. 190 on the Billboard 200.Meanwhile, Seventeen’s fifth full-length album, “Happy Burstday,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 this week.