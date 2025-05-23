WB Forecasts 17-Yr. Low Global Growth of 2.3% in 2025 amid US Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Bank(WB) forecast the global growth this year to plunge to its lowest since 2008, except during recessions sparked by the global financial crisis and COVID-19, amid the Donald Trump administration's tariff policy.In its latest economic outlook report on Tuesday, the international development organization predicted global growth of two-point-three percent in 2025, zero-point-four percentage point lower than its forecast in January, citing escalated trade tensions and policy uncertainties.The WB projected the U.S. economy to expand one-point-four percent this year, half of its two-point-eight-percent growth in 2024, while keeping its prediction for the Chinese economy at four-point-five percent despite the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war.The report forecast the Eurozone to expand zero-point-seven percent, down zero-point-three percentage point from January, and Japan to grow zero-point-seven percent, down zero-point-five percentage point.The WB expected growth in the East Asia-Pacific region, including South Korea, to slow to four-point-five percent this year, following a downward adjustment of zero-point-one percentage point.The latest report, meanwhile, upwardly revised the global average inflation to two-point-nine percent in 2025, reflecting the impact of U.S. tariffs.