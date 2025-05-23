38 North: Pyongyang's Refloating of Capsized Ship after 15 Days Shows Naval Ambitions

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based website on North Korea assessed that Pyongyang's refloating of its new five-thousand-ton warship 15 days after the vessel tipped over during a launch attempt is reaffirmation of regime leader Kim Jong-un's resolve for naval modernization.On its website on Tuesday, 38 North said the refloating of the capsized ship demonstrated that the country can make impressive progress when it is prepared to devote priority, resources, and time.The outlet said in 2025 alone, Pyongyang revealed that it was building a “nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine” and successfully launched a new destroyer at the Nampho Shipyard.Despite the vessel of the same class capsizing during a launch in Chongjin on May 21, 38 North said the fact that the regime built two ships of such class in little over a year is "an accomplishment that should not to be downplayed."While the North's two Choe Hyon warships are assessed to be still incomplete, the outlet said accumulation of its experience and know-how could accelerate enhancement of its shipbuilding capability, which would be made easier with technological assistance from Russia.