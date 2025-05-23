Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

38 North: Pyongyang's Refloating of Capsized Ship after 15 Days Shows Naval Ambitions

Written: 2025-06-11 19:08:21Updated: 2025-06-11 19:11:16

38 North: Pyongyang's Refloating of Capsized Ship after 15 Days Shows Naval Ambitions

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based website on North Korea assessed that Pyongyang's refloating of its new five-thousand-ton warship 15 days after the vessel tipped over during a launch attempt is reaffirmation of regime leader Kim Jong-un's resolve for naval modernization.

On its website on Tuesday, 38 North said the refloating of the capsized ship demonstrated that the country can make impressive progress when it is prepared to devote priority, resources, and time.

The outlet said in 2025 alone, Pyongyang revealed that it was building a “nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine” and successfully launched a new destroyer at the Nampho Shipyard.

Despite the vessel of the same class capsizing during a launch in Chongjin on May 21, 38 North said the fact that the regime built two ships of such class in little over a year is "an accomplishment that should not to be downplayed."

While the North's two Choe Hyon warships are assessed to be still incomplete, the outlet said accumulation of its experience and know-how could accelerate enhancement of its shipbuilding capability, which would be made easier with technological assistance from Russia.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >