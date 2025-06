Photo : KBS News

The Personal Information Protection Commission launched on Wednesday an investigation into a hacking incident at online bookstore Yes24.The commission said it launched the probe on Wednesday after receiving a report from Yes24 that it identified unusual signs in member information searches in the process of addressing a ransomware attack on Monday.Currently, all of the online bookstore’s services have been suspended, including searching and placing orders for books as well as reserving tickets for concerts and exhibitions.Earlier on its website and app, Yes24 had said that a connection error had occurred at around 4 a.m. on Monday from the result of a ransomware attack, adding that efforts are underway to restore connection.It added that internal probe results found that no personal information had been leaked.