Photo : YONHAP News

A group of people in their early to mid-20s accused of abetting voice phishing by creating over 200 shell companies and around 400 bank accounts for criminal organizations have had their cases referred to the prosecution.The Seoul Yongsan Police Station said Wednesday that it apprehended 28 members of the group on allegations of extortion and money laundering.It said the bank accounts were used for voice phishing and harmed at least 89 people, costing the victims around 50 billion won, or around 36 million U.S. dollars.In August last year, the police arrested one member of the group after receiving a report in July that someone had left a bankbook at a bank in Seoul’s Yongsan District and fled.Investigators apprehended the 28 individuals after conducting mobile phone forensics, and 20 of them are in custody.