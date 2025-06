Photo : KBS News

The White House says President Donald Trump remains receptive to dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt made the comment Wednesday during a press briefing when asked about a report indicating that Trump wrote a letter to Kim in an effort to revive diplomatic engagement, but Pyongyang’s diplomats refused to accept it.Leavitt told the reporters she would leave it to the president to answer questions about specific correspondence.Citing a high-level source familiar with the matter, the website NK News reported on Wednesday that Trump composed the letter with the intention of reopening dialogue with Kim.Despite multiple attempts to hand-deliver the letter through North Korea’s delegation to the United Nations in New York, commonly referred to as the “New York Channel,” North Korean diplomats reportedly rejected the delivery.