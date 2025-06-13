Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader to Putin: N. Korea Will Always Stand with Russia

Written: 2025-06-12 08:12:37Updated: 2025-06-12 09:33:19

N. Korean Leader to Putin: N. Korea Will Always Stand with Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country will always stand with Moscow. 

According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, Kim sent the message on the occasion of Russia Day, a Russian holiday celebrating the country’s independence.

In the message, Kim extended his congratulations to Putin, calling him his “dearest comrade” and praising their bilateral relations as a “genuine relationship between comrades-in-arms.”

Kim said the North Korea-Russia friendship has been further cemented thanks to the military comradeship the two nations’ troops have forged at the cost of their blood during Russia’s war against Ukraine.

He stressed that he and his country are determined to steadfastly develop bilateral relations between the two nations. 

Kim’s congratulatory message was reportedly delivered by a North Korean ambassador in Russia to the Russian foreign ministry on Wednesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >