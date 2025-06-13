US Defense Chief: 2025 Defense Strategy to Stress Increased Security Burdens for Allies

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the country’s new national defense strategy, set to be made public this summer, will emphasize the importance of the Indo-Pacific region in countering China and will include elements to increase security burden-sharing for U.S. allies and partners.Hegseth disclosed the information Wednesday during a hearing before the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on armed forces.The Pentagon chief said the department has established an interim defense strategy focused on addressing the “pacing threat” from China in the Indo-Pacific region and on enhancing security cooperation and burden-sharing with U.S. allies and partners.Hegseth said the new strategy, which will be released in late summer, will make sure the country’s allies and partners step up and strengthen their defense investments so the U.S. can focus where it needs to.Early in May, Hegseth ordered the development of the Pentagon’s 2025 national defense strategy to prioritize raising burden-sharing with allies and deterring threats from China in the Indo-Pacific region.