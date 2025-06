Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is open to the possibility of extending the July 8 deadline for the completion of trade talks before higher U.S. tariffs take effect, but he doesn’t believe it will be necessary.Trump told reporters of his position on Wednesday before a performance of “Les Misérables” at the Kennedy Center in Washington, when asked if he was open to extending the deadline.Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on April 2 and declared a 90-day pause a week later.Since then, the U.S. has engaged in negotiations with its trading partners.Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that the U.S. may extend the July 8 deadline for countries that are negotiating in good faith.