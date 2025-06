Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to have halted its loudspeaker broadcasts targeting South Korea on Thursday, a day after Seoul suspended its anti-Pyongyang broadcasts along the border areas.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the broadcasts have not been detected Thursday along any part of the inter-Korean border.A JCS official said the North aired its loudspeaker broadcasts at different times and included different content depending on the location, but that none has been heard since Wednesday night on the western front.The JCS said it is closely monitoring related moves from North Korea.On Wednesday, President Lee Jae-myung ordered the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts targeting North Korea in an effort to restore inter-Korean trust and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.