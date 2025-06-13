Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

US Expert: N. Korea’s New Nuclear Facility Similar to Kangson Enrichment Facility

Written: 2025-06-12 10:12:52Updated: 2025-06-12 11:58:58

US Expert: N. Korea’s New Nuclear Facility Similar to Kangson Enrichment Facility

Photo : KBS News

A U.S. expert has reportedly said that a new nuclear facility North Korea is apparently building at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex is located about two kilometers from the existing facility.

According to Japan’s Kyodo News on Thursday, professor Jeffrey Lewis, an expert on nuclear proliferation at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, presented the analysis citing Planet Labs satellite imagery from Wednesday last week. 

Lewis said the new facility appears to have a central hall, likely housing uranium enrichment centrifuges, with offices and support facilities around it. 

He added that it is similar in size and layout to the Kangson enrichment facility seen in photos taken in 2002.  

The report comes days after International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said in a report to the body’s board of governors that the nuclear watchdog is monitoring the construction of a new building at Yongbyon, which has dimensions and features similar to those of the Kangson enrichment plant.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >