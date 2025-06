Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has yet to appear for police questioning, set for 10 a.m. Thursday.A police official said there was no contact from Yoon’s side as of 10 a.m., adding that the police will wait until the end of the business day to see if he appears.Yoon is suspected of ordering the Presidential Security Service to block his arrest in early January.He is also suspected of giving the secret service agency an order on December 7, four days after he declared martial law, to delete records from secure phones used by three military commanders.Yoon’s lawyer submitted an opinion to the police on Wednesday, saying the former president would not appear for questioning as the allegations were unproven and the summons had no legal basis.Yoon also defied an earlier summons to appear for police questioning on June 5.