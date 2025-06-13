BOK Chief Warns of Adverse Effects from Overreliance on Economic Stimulus Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

Bank of Korea(BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong has warned that excessive economic stimulus measures could have adverse effects.The nation’s top banker issued the warning Thursday during a speech at a ceremony in Seoul marking the 75th anniversary of the central bank’s founding.Rhee said it’s clear that economic stimulus measures are urgently needed to support the recovery under the current circumstances, but added that the nation may face more serious problems if it relies on them too much.The BOK chief added that the government must also make efforts to prevent growth potential from continuing to decline and to build an economic structure that is resilient to fluctuations.Rhee also reaffirmed that the central bank will maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance for the time being, but added that lowering the key interest rate excessively could promote higher real estate prices in the capital region, rather than boosting the economy.