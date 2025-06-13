Lee Asks Parties to Recommend Independent Prosecutors for 3 Special Investigations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has asked the ruling Democratic Party and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party to recommend independent prosecutors to lead three parliament-approved special investigations into various allegations related to the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Lee made the request Wednesday, the same day he received a request from National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to appoint the three independent prosecutors.The two parties will each put forth three candidates, one per investigation, and the president is expected to appoint three of the six candidates within three days.Candidates for special prosecutor roles must have at least 15 years of experience as legal professionals and no record of any political party affiliation.The appointment procedures must be completed within eleven days for the investigations into former President Yoon’s martial law move and the allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee.Twelve days have been allotted for the investigation to determine whether the Yoon administration interfered in a military inquest into the death of a Marine during a heavy rain search in 2023.