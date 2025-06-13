White House: Trump Remains Receptive to Communication with Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump remains receptive to dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt made the comment Wednesday during a press briefing when asked about a report that said Trump wrote a letter to Kim in an effort to revive diplomatic engagement, but North Korean diplomats refused to accept it.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Citing a high-level source familiar with the matter, Seoul-based NK News said the North Korean delegation at the United Nations in New York refused to accept a letter from Trump to Kim.​White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday was asked about the letter in question, which the report said was aimed at reopening talks that have been suspended for over five years.[Sound bite: White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt]“The president remains receptive to correspondence with Kim Jong-un, and he’d like to see the progress that was made at that summit in Singapore, which I know you covered in 2018 during his first term.”While neither denying nor confirming the report in question, the press secretary referred questions about specific correspondence to Trump.Despite multiple attempts to hand-deliver the letter through North Korea’s delegation to the United Nations in New York, North Korean diplomats reportedly refused the delivery, the timing of which remains unclear.Trump abruptly walked out of his meeting with Kim in Hanoi in 2019, rejecting the North Korean leader’s calls for major sanctions relief in return for partial denuclearization.The two met again at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjeom a few months later but failed to revive the wave of rapprochement, with Pyongyang showing no interest in further negotiations.After returning to the White House earlier this year, Trump repeatedly indicated his intent to rekindle dialogue, calling North Korea a “nuclear power,” and with the recent election of President Lee Jae-myung in South Korea, hopes are high that Seoul and Washington might push for another meeting with Kim.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.