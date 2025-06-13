Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov’t to Allow Chicken Imports from Bird Flu-Free Areas of Brazil Starting June 21

Written: 2025-06-12 15:20:54Updated: 2025-06-12 18:33:39

Gov’t to Allow Chicken Imports from Bird Flu-Free Areas of Brazil Starting June 21

Photo : KBS News

The government will resume imports of chicken from Brazil starting next Sunday as part of efforts to stabilize chicken prices.

The government set the date during a meeting of related vice ministers on Thursday after deciding earlier on May 23 to allow imports of chicken from regions in Brazil which have yet to report cases of the avian influenza(AI) virus. 

Previously, the government had fully banned the imports of chicken from Brazil after the South American country saw cases of highly-pathogenic AI. 

However, it decided to resume such imports from AI-free regions amid rising concerns over supply and demand and had issued an advance notice of revisions to sanitary conditions for the import of chicken from Brazil.

Acting finance minister and first vice finance minister Lee Hyoung-il, who chaired Thursday’s meeting, said stabilizing consumer prices is the top priority in terms of people’s livelihood, adding that the ministry will soon announce comprehensive measures on stabilizing prices.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >