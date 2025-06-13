Lee’s Approval Rating Tops 50%; Public Backs Cabinet Appointments, Special Prosecutor Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung’s approval rating has reached 53 percent, according to a new public opinion poll.In the latest National Barometer Survey, conducted jointly by Embrain Public, KSTAT Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research and released Thursday, 53 percent of respondents said Lee is doing a good job.Meanwhile, 19 percent said he is doing poorly while 28 percent either don’t know or did not answer.Public support for the ruling Democratic Party(DP) rose to 45 percent, widening its lead over the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), whose approval rating fell to 23 percent.Since the previous survey, conducted before the presidential election, DP support increased by five percentage points while support for the PPP dropped by eight percentage points, expanding the gap from nine to 22 points.Meanwhile, 57 percent of respondents approved of President Lee’s early Cabinet appointments and 64 percent supported the recently passed special prosecutor bills to address allegations involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law plans, former first lady Kim Keon-hee and the death of a Marine.The survey of one-thousand-one adults was conducted from June 9 to 11 and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus three-point-one percentage points.