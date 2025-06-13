Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2025-06-12 16:30:10Updated: 2025-06-12 17:08:48

Democratic Party, Rebuilding Korea Party Nominate Special Prosecutor Candidates

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party and the minor Rebuilding Korea Party have each submitted their nominees for the three special prosecutor posts approved under recently passed legislation targeting alleged misconduct during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The investigations will examine former President Yoon’s martial law plans, alleged stock manipulation involving ex-first lady Kim Keon-hee, and the death of Marine Cpl. Chae during a search operation in 2023.

The Democratic Party nominated Cho Eun-suk, a former top auditor, for the insurrection probe; Min Joong-ki, a former senior judge, for the Kim Keon-hee case; and Lee Yoon-jae, a law professor, for the Cpl. Chae investigation.

The Rebuilding Korea Party nominated Han Dong-soo, a former top prosecutor, for the insurrection case; Shim Jae-cheol, a former senior justice ministry official, for the Kim Keon-hee probe; and Lee Myung-hyun, a former military prosecutor, for the Cpl. Chae case.

President Lee Jae-myung is required to appoint one candidate to each post from the two-party shortlist within three days.

The investigations are expected to begin in earnest next month, mobilizing nearly 600 personnel in what will be the largest special prosecution effort in South Korea’s history.
