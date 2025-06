Photo : YONHAP News

A man in his 50s has been apprehended and questioned over a social media post threatening the wedding of President Lee Jae-myung’s son, scheduled for this weekend.Police said Thursday that the man posted a map of the venue and suggested he could track arriving vehicles and “eradicate them in one go.”According to the police, the man admitted to making the post but claimed he had no intention of acting on it.Police say they identified him using his IP address and questioned him before releasing him.Authorities said it is a crime to post threats online, even with no intent to act on them, and vowed to respond firmly.