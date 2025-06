Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed higher Thursday, extending its winning streak for a seventh consecutive session, fueled by strong performances in the defense and energy sectors.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 12-point-99 points, or zero-point-45 percent, to close at two-thousand 920-point-03.The index maintained its upward momentum, fueled by defense and nuclear power sector gains, as geopolitical tensions boosted defense and shipbuilding stocks, while nuclear power shares surged on export deal expectations.Hanwha Aerospace rose five-point-three percent, Hyundai Rotem jumped five-point-15 percent, Hanwha Ocean increased five-point-79 percent and nuclear power plant constructor Doosan Enerbility shot up six-point-85 percent.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained three-point-16 points, or zero-point-four percent, to close at 789-point-45.