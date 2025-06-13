Menu Content

Pres. Lee Visits Han River Flood Control Office and Site of Itaewon Crowd Crush

Written: 2025-06-12 18:46:52Updated: 2025-06-12 18:53:11

Pres. Lee Visits Han River Flood Control Office and Site of Itaewon Crowd Crush

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung on Thursday visited the Han River Flood Control Office and inspected the flood warning system ahead of the monsoon season. 

Chairing a meeting there on flood preparedness, Lee said priority must first be placed on preventing natural disasters, second on not allowing more damage to occur should a natural disaster happen and third on carrying out swift restoration. 

In particular, Lee stressed that civil servants that handle safety management duties are tasked with the big responsibility of protecting the people’s lives and ensuring safety. 

He said given the heavy responsibility entrusted to such public employees, there is a need to strengthen such employees’ status and authority and grant them sufficient compensation for their work performance. 

After inspecting the flood control site, Lee made the sudden decision to visit the site of the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush that resulted in the deaths of 159 people and nearly 200 others injured.

At the site, he laid flowers and prayed.
