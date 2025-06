Photo : YONHAP News

Outgoing main opposition People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong has warned against divisive behavior and urged his fellow party lawmakers to stop blaming each other for the recent election defeat.At a press conference Thursday, Kweon accused some in the party of opportunistically seeking to promote themselves by tearing other members down.Kweon said the party should learn a lesson from the failure of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and the June 3 presidential election and start a process of self-reflection and innovation.Addressing the discord between a faction close to former President Yoon and another faction that supports former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, Kweon said he hopes the new floor leadership will heal internal wounds and that all the lawmakers will put the party’s interests first.A new floor leader is set to be elected Monday.