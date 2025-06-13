Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Lee Names 3 Independent Counsels to Investigate Yoon, Wife, Marine Death

Written: 2025-06-13 08:05:25Updated: 2025-06-13 14:28:19

Lee Names 3 Independent Counsels to Investigate Yoon, Wife, Marine Death

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has designated three independent counsels to investigate allegations against former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, and how the Yoon administration handled an inquest into the death of a Marine. 

The Democratic Party said Thursday night that the presidential office notified it of the decisions at 11:09 p.m., after the party submitted its recommendations to the office.

Lee designated Cho Eun-suk, former acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection, to investigate insurrection charges against Yoon in relation to his short-lived martial law decree in December.

Min Joong-ki, former chief of the Seoul Central District Court, was named to lead a special probe into various corruption allegations against the former first lady.

Lee Myung-hyun, a former senior official at the defense ministry’s prosecutors’ office, will lead the investigation on the inquest into the Marine’s 2023 death during flood relief efforts.

The special counsels will begin full-scale investigations after a preparation period of up to 20 days.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >