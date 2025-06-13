Lee Names 3 Independent Counsels to Investigate Yoon, Wife, Marine Death

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has designated three independent counsels to investigate allegations against former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, and how the Yoon administration handled an inquest into the death of a Marine.The Democratic Party said Thursday night that the presidential office notified it of the decisions at 11:09 p.m., after the party submitted its recommendations to the office.Lee designated Cho Eun-suk, former acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection, to investigate insurrection charges against Yoon in relation to his short-lived martial law decree in December.Min Joong-ki, former chief of the Seoul Central District Court, was named to lead a special probe into various corruption allegations against the former first lady.Lee Myung-hyun, a former senior official at the defense ministry’s prosecutors’ office, will lead the investigation on the inquest into the Marine’s 2023 death during flood relief efforts.The special counsels will begin full-scale investigations after a preparation period of up to 20 days.