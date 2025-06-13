Lee Names 3 Independent Counsels to Investigate Yoon, Wife, Marine Death

President Lee Jae-myung has designated three independent counsels to investigate allegations against former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, and how the Yoon administration handled an inquest into the death of a Marine.
The Democratic Party said Thursday night that the presidential office notified it of the decisions at 11:09 p.m., after the party submitted its recommendations to the office.
Lee designated Cho Eun-suk, former acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection, to investigate insurrection charges against Yoon in relation to his short-lived martial law decree in December.
Min Joong-ki, former chief of the Seoul Central District Court, was named to lead a special probe into various corruption allegations against the former first lady.
Lee Myung-hyun, a former senior official at the defense ministry’s prosecutors’ office, will lead the investigation on the inquest into the Marine’s 2023 death during flood relief efforts.
The special counsels will begin full-scale investigations after a preparation period of up to 20 days.