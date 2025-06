Photo : KBS News

Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Oh Kwang-soo has reportedly offered to resign amid allegations that he managed real estate and received a loan under other people’s names.Oh reportedly expressed his intention to step down to President Lee Jae-myung recently.If Lee accepts Oh’s resignation, he will be the first high-ranking official to step down since the launch of the Lee administration.Oh came under criticism for allegedly managing his wife’s real estate holdings under a false name during his time as a prosecutor from 2012 to 2015, and for failing to disclose it in the property declaration required of senior officials.He is also accused of taking out a loan under an acquaintance’s name in 2007 while serving as a senior prosecutor.