Photo : KBS News

The Trump administration has expanded its steel tariffs to include a wide range of imported household appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dishwashers.The U.S. Commerce Department announced the move Thursday in a notice published in the Federal Register, saying the tariffs, currently set at 50 percent for most countries, will be extended to “steel derivative products” starting June 23.The tariffs will now apply to eight new product categories: washing machines, combined refrigerator-freezers, dryers, dishwashers, freezers, ovens and stoves, garbage disposals, and welded wire racks.According to the Federal Register, the tariffs will be calculated based on the steel content of each product.The move is expected to impact South Korean appliance makers, as a significant portion of their shipments to the U.S. are produced in South Korea and Mexico.