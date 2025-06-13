Lee Accepts Resignation of Secretary for Civil Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has accepted the resignation of Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs Oh Kwang-soo.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing Friday that Oh informed Lee of his intention to step down on Thursday night.Kang said Lee accepted Oh’s resignation taking into account the importance of the post, which tightens discipline among public officials and oversees personnel vetting.The spokesperson added that the presidential office will soon appoint a new secretary for civil affairs who fully understands Lee’s commitment to judicial reform and his governing philosophy.Oh’s resignation comes just five days after his appointment, and he is the first high-ranking official to step down since the launch of the Lee administration.Oh came under criticism for allegedly managing his wife’s real estate holdings under another person’s name during his time as a prosecutor from 2012 to 2015, and for failing to disclose it in the property declaration required of senior officials.He is also accused of taking out a loan under an acquaintance’s name in 2007 while serving as a senior prosecutor.