Special Counsel in Martial Law Case Vows to Consider Only Facts, Evidence

Written: 2025-06-13 10:08:22Updated: 2025-06-13 10:10:20

Special Counsel in Martial Law Case Vows to Consider Only Facts, Evidence

Photo : KBS News

Cho Eun-suk, the special counsel appointed to investigate former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law move, has vowed to carry out his duties with a view to facts and evidence, and nothing else.

Cho delivered the statement after President Lee Jae-myung assigned him to the insurrection case and tasked two other independent counsels with investigating corruption allegations against Yoon’s wife and the handling of an inquest into the 2023 death of a Marine. 

Cho pledged to carry out his duties with the utmost care, and to work as meticulously as a Joseon-era official in charge of keeping royal court records.  

The special counsel added that he will do his best to ensure that the investigative efforts of the police, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials and the prosecution are not wasted.

Cho is a former chief of the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office and a former acting chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection.

He plans to form his investigative team and set up its office during a preparation period that could last for up to 20 days.
