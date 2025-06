Photo : KBS News

North Korea has reportedly repaired its damaged destroyer and launched it into the water in the presence of its leader, Kim Jong-un.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, the launch ceremony was held at the Rajin shipyard the previous day, overseen by Kim.The KCNA said Kim met with and encouraged the scientists, engineers and workers who helped build and restore the destroyer.The report said the new destroyer was given the name Kang Kon and graded as part of the Choe Hyon class, on the orders of the Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party.The five-thousand-ton destroyer was damaged when it partially capsized during a launch ceremony at the Chongjin shipyard on May 21.The North Korean leader witnessed the failed launch and ordered the restoration of the hull by the end of June, as well as punishment of those responsible for the accident.