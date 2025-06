Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll finds that seven out of ten South Koreans expect President Lee Jae-myung to perform his duties well during his five-year term.In a nationwide survey of one-thousand adults conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 70 percent of the respondents said Lee will perform well for the next five years, while 24 percent said otherwise.Approval ratings for political parties showed the ruling Democratic Party was ahead with 46 percent, up seven percentage points from the previous poll right before the presidential election, while the People Power Party received just 21 percent.The gap between the two major parties was the largest for any Gallup poll in the past five years.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.