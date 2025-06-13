Lee Meets Business Leaders, Vows Drastic Deregulation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung met with top business leaders and heads of major economic organizations on Friday at the presidential office.During the meeting, Lee said companies are facing difficulties in international competition and the government plans to focus on minimizing these challenges so they can expand their operational scope.The president pledged to pursue drastic deregulation for businesses, saying the government will boldly eliminate unnecessary regulations to increase administrative convenience.Lee also invited the business leaders to make personnel recommendations, saying his government is making efforts to listen to and respect voices from the industrial and economic sectors.While stressing the importance of the economy and businesses, Lee reaffirmed the government’s commitment to active support and cooperation so they can grow and contribute to economic development.The president also underscored the need to establish a fair economic ecosystem, while urging companies to address persistent public concerns about unfair competition or exploitation.